On the morning of October 20, in the village of Suponevo near Bryansk (RF), the body of war criminal Dmytro Golenkov, who served as the chief of staff of the Russian aviation squadron and was involved in missile attacks on civilian objects in Ukraine, was found.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The body of a Russian war criminal was found with multiple head injuries, probably caused by a hammer.

According to the GUR, Golenkov is a pilot of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment of the Russian Space Forces (military unit 33310), which is based at the Shaykovka airfield and is armed with Tu-22M3 bombers.

The Russian is responsible for the rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023, when 46 Ukrainian civilians died, including six children. Also — for the attack on the "Amstor" shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27, 2022, when 22 people died and dozens were injured.

