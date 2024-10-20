Damage to Ukraineʼs ecosystems due to the war reached $65 billion

Ukraineʼs ecosystem suffered losses of $65 billion due to the full-scale invasion of Russia.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
According to him, a third of Ukrainian forests and 20% of the countryʼs nature conservation areas were affected by the full-scale war. In Ukraine, 35% of all biodiversity in Europe is under threat.
The Ukrainian Prime Minister emphasized that now there are several priority issues that need to be agreed upon in order to develop a joint strategy for the protection of Ukraineʼs ecosystem.
It is about the fact that:
- it is necessary to monitor, register and report on all environmental consequences, impacts, losses and damages due to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine;
- collect feedback and technical comments from partners;
- work to bring the Russian aggressors to justice for all eco-crimes against Ukraine.
