Damage to Ukraineʼs ecosystems due to the war reached $65 billion

Iryna Perepechko
Ukraineʼs ecosystem suffered losses of $65 billion due to the full-scale invasion of Russia.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, a third of Ukrainian forests and 20% of the countryʼs nature conservation areas were affected by the full-scale war. In Ukraine, 35% of all biodiversity in Europe is under threat.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister emphasized that now there are several priority issues that need to be agreed upon in order to develop a joint strategy for the protection of Ukraineʼs ecosystem.

It is about the fact that:

  • it is necessary to monitor, register and report on all environmental consequences, impacts, losses and damages due to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine;
  • collect feedback and technical comments from partners;
  • work to bring the Russian aggressors to justice for all eco-crimes against Ukraine.

