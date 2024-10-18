NATO calls on Romania to “react effectively” to the overflights of Russian drones

NATO asks Romania to "react effectively" in case of violation of its airspace by Russian missiles and drones.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference during a meeting of defense ministers.

According to him, NATO allies have confirmed that air defense remains a priority for the Alliance.

He also reacted to the flights of Russian drones and missiles in Romania during the shelling of Ukraine and called for a response to such incidents.

"Let me express NATOʼs solidarity with Romania and order the Romanian authorities and SACEUR to respond quickly and effectively to this incident," Rütte emphasized.

Yesterday, October 17, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that it had detected an air target in the Black Sea region, approximately 150 km east of the Mihail Kogelnicanu Air Base, which is home to the 572nd Helicopter Squadron of the Romanian Air Force and F-16 aircraft of the 5th US Army Corps.

To monitor the situation, two F-18 planes of the Spanish Air Force and two F-16 planes of the Romanian Air Force were taken into the air. The target flew into the territory of Romania for 14 km, and then disappeared from the radar.

Drones used by the Russians to attack Odesa have repeatedly flown into the territory of Romania. For example, it happened on September 27.

