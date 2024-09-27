During the night attack of the Russian Federation on Odesa region, a drone flew into the territory of Romania

The Ministry of National Defense of Romania condemned the Russian attack on the night of September 27 against civilian objects and port infrastructure objects in Ukraine near the river border with Romania.

The press service of the department writes about it.

On the night of September 27, Russia struck the south of Odesa. Izmail was hit — three people died there. Ishmael borders Romania.

Due to this attack, RO-Alerts were sent out in the border regions of Romania. Also, two Romanian F-16 fighters from the Borcha base and two Spanish F-18s from the Mykhail Kogelnicanu base were flown in to monitor the situation.

The Romanian radar surveillance system indicated that one of the drones could cross the border for three minutes and fly into Romania.

"The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian objects and infrastructure, which are unjustified and in serious violation of international law," the statement said.