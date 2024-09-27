A Russian drone attack on Izmail killed three people

The Russian occupiers launched attack drones in the south of the Odesa region. Izmail was hit — three people died there due to Russian terror.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed about this.

Among the dead are two women born in 1934 and 1955 and a 73-year-old man. Another 11 people were injured, including one child.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

Private and multi-apartment houses, outbuildings, buildings and cars were damaged. Several fires broke out, firefighters promptly extinguished them. Law enforcement officers record the consequences of the Russian shelling.

On the night of September 27, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an attack by Shahed attack drones on the south of Odesa.