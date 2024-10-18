Ukraineʼs allies sometimes discuss the issue of mobilizing Ukrainians over the age of 18, but there is no pressure to lower the mobilization age.

This was stated by the Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a briefing on October 18, Radio Liberty reports.

"Sometimes there are discussions, they want to understand why we do not recruit and mobilize people aged 18 to 25. We explain to them that this is a condition of the Verkhovna Rada, which allowed us to mobilize from 25 to 60. They are simply interested in why Ukraine decides this decision," he noted.

The head of the Ministry of Defense answered the question whether the decision on mobilization could change:

"We always want to give people a choice so that they can choose for themselves. Now, as we say, we work in accordance with all legal norms. The legislation clearly defines, from 25 and above. If there is a desire for someone to come and serve their people, we are always happy."

On October 15, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Leshchenko informed that American politicians from both parties are putting pressure on the President of Ukraine Zelensky on the question of why Ukraine does not mobilize those aged 18 to 25.

The mobilization of men aged 18-25 was discussed before. In particular, a member of the Committee on National Security and Defense, the MP from "Servant of the People" Fedir Venislavskyi said in August that Ukraineʼs partners periodically raise the issue of lowering the mobilization age, but there are no such initiatives in Ukraine.

