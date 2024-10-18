Canada will hand over a $47 million aid package to Ukraine

Canada plans to provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 64.8 million Canadian dollars ($47 million).

This was stated by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, Reuters reports.

It will include small arms, ammunition and protective equipment.

The aid package, which also includes funds for the training of the Ukrainian military, is part of the C$500 million ($362 million) in military funding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released in July.

Last month, Canada said it would transfer to Ukraine 80 840 surplus small air-to-surface missiles without a warhead, as well as 1 300 warheads.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has allocated C$4.5 billion ($3.26 billion) in military aid.

