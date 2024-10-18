The Air Defense Forces shot down 80 of 135 drones launched by Russia over Ukraine

On the night of October 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack UAVs and drones of an unknown type.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, the Air Force detected and escorted 135 enemy drones.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 80 enemy drones were shot down in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Volyn, and Vinnytsia regions.

44 Russian drones were lost in location, two flew to Belarus, and up to 10 enemy UAVs are still in the airspace of the central regions of Ukraine.

The Air Force reported the movement of drones in the southern part of Zhytomyr region, in the direction of Vinnytsia and region, in the northern part of Cherkasy region, west of Kyiv (Bucha region), and in the eastern part of Khmelnytskyi region.

