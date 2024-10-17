Zelensky: Ukraine has no intention of restoring its nuclear arsenal

Ukraine has no intention of restoring its nuclear arsenal.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Sometimes we make problems for ourselves, now you start making them for us. I said that I have no alternatives but NATO. That was my signal. But we do not make nuclear weapons, there is no need to make such messages," he emphasized.

The President remarked on the failed Budapest Memorandum, which was guarantored by Russia, the USA, and China. According to this document, Ukraine had to give up nuclear weapons in exchange for ensuring territorial integrity and sovereignty. According to Zelensky, this turned out to be an unreliable protection for Ukraine, so the country will do everything to become a member of the Alliance.

Before that, the publication of the German publication BILD appeared that if there is an order, then Ukraine can create nuclear weapons in a few weeks. The author of the material Julian Röpke referred to an unnamed Ukrainian official.

Advisor to the Presidentʼs Office Dmytro Lytvyn said that the analysis by Bild author Julian Röpke, who wrote about the "nuclear bomb" of Ukraine, is similar to the statements of Russian propaganda — both of them "throw the same nonsense into the information space."

On October 17, Volodymyr Zelensky said that "either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, or we must join NATO." And he added that "we choose NATO, not nuclear weapons.”

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.