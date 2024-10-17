European Council: The assets of the Russian Federation should remain frozen until the end of the war in Ukraine

Frozen Russian assets must remain immobilized until the end of the war and compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine.

This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council, approved after the end of the meeting on October 17 in Brussels.

In addition, the European Council emphasizes the importance of fulfilling the obligations adopted at the June summit of the G7 ("Big Seven") regarding a $50 billion loan to Ukraine at the expense of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

The leaders of the European Union strongly condemned the Russian attacks on the energy and civil infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as attacks on commercial vessels and the destruction of port infrastructure.

In addition, the European Council emphasizes that any actions that endanger the safety of nuclear facilities are unacceptable, and welcomes the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor the situation and provide assistance in maintaining nuclear safety.

"The IAEA calls for further integration of the energy system of Ukraine with the energy network of the European Union and for concrete actions in this regard. The European Council recognizes the important role played by the member states in the neighboring region," the conclusions stated.

In addition, the European Council noted that military support will be provided subject to full compliance with the security and defense policies of certain member states and taking into account the security and defense interests of all EU member states.

The European Council also calls for the prompt completion of work on the European Peace Fund, which will further stimulate the provision of military support to Ukraine. EU leaders are also calling for increased military support and speeding up its delivery, including air defense systems, ammunition and missiles.

The conclusions also emphasized the concern about the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia. European leaders note that no crime should go unpunished.

At the meeting, the European Council condemned Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine and confirmed the European Unionʼs commitment to providing Ukraine with ongoing political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support "as much as needed and as intensively as needed.”

