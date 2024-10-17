The court removed the arrest from Yanukovychʼs former residence “Mezhyhirya”

The High Anti-Corruption Court lifted the arrest from the former private residence of fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych "Mezhyhirya".

This was reported by the human rights organization Transparency International Ukraine.

The arrest was lifted from the "Mezhyhirya" rest house, as well as from the land plot on which the complex is located.

Yanukovychʼs defenders objected to the lifting of the arrest, as they believe that first it is necessary to wait for the final decision in the case. However, the judge ruled to cancel the arrest. In fact, this can be considered the last step before the final transfer of Yanukovychʼs former residence to the state.

"Mezhyhirya" is the former private residence of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych. In 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the residence to the State Property Fund in order to create a monument park there.

In August 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the creation of a monument park on the territory of the residence.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.