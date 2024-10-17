SBU declared the suspicion to the general who commanded the operation “Kyiv in 3 days”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion in absentia to the Russian general who commanded the "Kyiv in 3 days" operation.

This was reported by SBU.

The Security Service gathered evidence on Major General Vladimir Seliverstov, the former commander of the 106th Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

At the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he commanded the operation to capture Kyiv from the northwest.

According to the plan of the Russian General Staff, on February 24, 2022, Seliverstovʼs airborne units were to take control of the airfield in Hostomel, followed by the occupation of the entire village.

Another group of troops from the figureʼs division received an order to capture Vyshneve, another settlement in the suburbs of the capital.

If the tasks were successfully completed, the occupiers planned to gain a foothold in the occupied areas, creating a bridgehead for an offensive on Kyiv.

After the approach of the main forces of the occupation groups of the Russian Federation, the Russian military had to storm Kyiv and hoped to capture it. However, the Defense Forces and the SBU soldiers thwarted these intentions, surrounding and first destroying a significant part of Seliverstovʼs group during the fighting for Hostomel. Then the Ukrainian defenders liquidated the headquarters of the occupiers in the Bucha district, where the Russian general was together with the entire command staff of his division. Then Seliverstov and his deputies were seriously wounded, after which he ordered the occupants to evacuate.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers disseminated Seliverstovʼs intercepted conversations with the occupiers. In the recordings, you can hear, in particular, how the general is being informed about the losses of the occupiers in the battles for Hostomel.

The SBU investigators informed Seliverstov in absentia about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waging an aggressive war committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy).

