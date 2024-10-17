During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 22 Russian drones

On the night of October 17, the Ukrainian military shot down 22 enemy drones as a result of anti-aircraft combat. Another 27 drones were planted with the help of electronic warfare.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The anti-aircraft systems worked in Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Ternopil regions.
There are strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles on infrastructure facilities in the frontline areas.
In total, Russia released 56 attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk over Ukraine. The occupiers also attacked the Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region.
