During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 22 Russian drones

On the night of October 17, the Ukrainian military shot down 22 enemy drones as a result of anti-aircraft combat. Another 27 drones were planted with the help of electronic warfare.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The anti-aircraft systems worked in Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Ternopil regions.

There are strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles on infrastructure facilities in the frontline areas.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russia released 56 attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk over Ukraine. The occupiers also attacked the Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.