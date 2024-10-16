Razumkov Center: Most Ukrainians support the operation in the Kursk region

Almost 58% of Ukrainians supported the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, which began in August 2024.

This is evidenced by the survey results of the Razumkov Center.

Respondents were asked how they feel about the fact that Ukrainian troops are conducting combat operations not only on the territory of Ukraine, but also on the territory of Russia. 57.6% were positive, 19.6% were negative, 7% were indifferent, and 16% were undecided.

The majority of those respondents who believe in the victory of Ukraine have a positive attitude to this — 65%, only 15% of them have a negative attitude to the operation in Kursk region.

On the other hand, those who do not believe in Ukraineʼs victory are more likely to have a negative attitude towards it: 22% approved of military actions on the territory of Russia, and 50% did not. Those who see the end of the war as a victory, even if the Russian army remains in the territories it seized during a full-scale invasion, are also more likely to have a negative view of it, with 29% of them approving of the operation and 47% not.

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center from September 20 to 26, 2024, using the face-to-face method in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of temporarily occupied territories, as well as those where hostilities are ongoing. A total of 2,016 respondents were interviewed, the theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

