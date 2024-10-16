The Air Defense Forces shot down another 17 drones. 68 out of 136 in total

On the night of October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down 68.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the morning, as of 07:00, 51 downed enemy drones were reported in the Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions.

At 2:28 p.m., the Air Force updated the information and reported another 17 downed drones and four unmanned aerial vehicles lost in location.

In total, during the night of October 16, 64 drones were lost, two more returned to Russia. Two hits were also recorded.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes that as of 1:00 p.m. no enemy drones have been detected in the airspace of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.