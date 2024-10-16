The Air Defense Forces shot down 51 of 136 drones that Russia launched over Ukraine at night

On the night of October 16, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 136 Shahed drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russian Federation struck Donetsk region with a S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile and an Kh-59 air guided missile against Chernihiv region.

As of 07:00, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions.

As a result of active countermeasures by EW, 60 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, the information is being clarified.

More than 20 UAVs continue to be in the airspace of Ukraine. In addition, two enemy drones turned back in the direction of the Russian Federation.

