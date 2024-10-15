The certification of “Ukrenergo” will not affect the import of electricity from the EU in winter

The certification of "Ukrenergo" as an independent system operator (ISO) will not affect the import of electricity from the European Union (EU) in winter.

This was reported by the Secretariat of the Energy Community.

The certification of “Ukrenergo” as an independent transmission system operator, which began even before the full-scale invasion of Russia in 2022, is ongoing to harmonize the companyʼs management according to EU standards. And statements that this process can affect Ukraineʼs ability to import electricity from the EU in winter are false.

The community notes that an internal letter to the NCRECP was used to spread false information.

"Our task remains to support Ukraineʼs energy sustainability through practical measures, including increasing electricity imports and infrastructure repairs," the Secretariat of the Energy Community emphasized.

On October 14, the Energy Community warned the NCRECP that "Ukrenergo" may lose its independent system operator certificate if it does not solve the problems with the formation of the supervisory board and the strengthening of the companyʼs independence from the Ministry of Energy by December 9.

After that, the Energy Research Center CEO Oleksandr Kharchenko said that without the certification of "Ukrenergo" Ukraine will allegedly lose the opportunity to import electricity from the EU. At the same time, the NCRECP emphasized that there are no grounds for stopping the import of electricity.

