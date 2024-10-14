The EU has set a deadline for the correction of problems in “Ukrenergo” — they call for the formation of a supervisory board

Ukraine has until December 9, 2024 to solve problems with the compliance of the “Ukrenergo” company with European standards, or risk losing the independent system operator (ISO) certificate.

This is stated in the letter of the Energy Community director Artur Lorkovsky to the head of NCRECP Yuriy Vlasenko, Ukrainian Forbes reports.

The Supervisory Board of “Ukrenergo” should have seven members: three from the state and four independent (foreign). After the dismissal of the chairman of the board of “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in September 2024, its chairman Daniel Dobbeni and member Peder Andreasen left the supervisory board of “Ukrenergo” early. After that, only one independent member remained in the council, whose term of office expires on December 9, 2024.

In addition to the election of new independent members, Energy Community calls for a review of the charter in order to strengthen the independence of the Supervisory Board of “Ukrenergo” from the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. At the same time, the Secretariat of the Energy Community reminded that the Ministry of Energy is obliged to create a separate unit that should independently coordinate the operators of the fuel and energy complex.

Ukraine must resolve all these issues by December 9, 2024, otherwise “Ukrenergo” may lose its European certification.

CEO of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko explained that the loss of this certification would probably mean the loss of the possibility of electricity import. According to him, such a situation will also harm the process of integration of the electricity market of Ukraine into Europe.

The reaction of NCRECP

The The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCRECP) noted that all the necessary procedures for the formation of the supervisory board of "Ukrenergo" are already taking place "within the established terms and in the specified order."

"Any information in the media regarding the threat of electricity imports is a blatant manipulation on the eve of the heating season with the aim of destabilizing society," the commission noted.

In addition, the institution emphasized that, as of today, there are no grounds for stopping the certification of the transmission system operator or the impossibility of importing electricity.

