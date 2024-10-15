The police processed more than 2 000 calls about landmines over the past day

The police processed more than 2 000 calls about landmines during October 14 in all regions of Ukraine. Most of the reports about mining came from Russian IP addresses.

This was reported in the press service of the National Police.

The police units checked all the objects about which the signals about mining were received — all of them were false.

The National Police has an approved "Algorithm for the response of police bodies and units to mass reports about the threat of an explosion." This increased the role of the operational component, in particular the involvement of cyber police and criminal analysis units during the processing of such reports.

The day before, anonymous letters about mining of their buildings were sent to the e-mail addresses of state authorities, local governments and other objects. The text of the letter ended up in the possession of Babel. The sender, who introduced himself as Oleksandr Assaulyuk, threatened to detonate the mined premises remotely. He blames it on the terrorist group Fire Cells Group. And he asked to consider the journalists of Radio Svoboda — Iryna Sysak, Valeria Yehoshina, and Yulia Khimerik — guilty of the bombing, who on October 8 published a material about how the Russian special service recruits Ukrainian children to set fire to the cars of the Armed Forces.

Oleksandr Assaulyuk lives in occupied Crimea and has a Russian passport, Schemes found out. The Fire Cells Group, which allegedly took responsibility for "mass mines", actively calls on social networks to burn the cars of the Ukrainian military. Representatives of the group also sent out messages about "murders for reward" of top government officials of Ukraine.

