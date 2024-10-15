SBU suspects a military man of directing Russian artillery at his brigade

The military counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Ukrainian soldier who is suspected of directing Russian artillery at his brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the fighting for Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

According to the investigation, the 22-year-old operator of UAV systems of one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces, which maintains the defense in the Kramatorsk direction, was recruited by the Russian FSB in 2023. This was done by Dmytro Pavlovych Sorokoletov, a personnel officer of the special service.

The UAV operator came to the attention of Russian special services because of pro-Kremlin comments in Russian Telegram channels in support of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

According to the case file, the suspect gave the locations of his UAV unit to the Russians. And he tried to transmit the coordinates of other units of the Armed Forces in the area of Chasiv Yar.

SBU writes that counter-intelligence agents exposed the suspect in time and prevented enemy attacks on the locations of Ukrainian troops.

Investigators of the Security Service declared him of suspicion of treason during martial law. The man is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

