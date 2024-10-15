Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. The main points

On the night of October 15, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The Air Defense Forces shot down 15 attack drones, four more were lost in location thanks to the work of EW.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians hit the Mykolaiv region with seven S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the territory of the occupied Crimea, and two Kh-59 guided air missiles hit the Chernihiv region and the Sumy region from the airspace of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. They launched a total of 17 drones.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The anti-aircraft systems worked in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured in Mykolaiv due to a Russian missile attack. Infrastructural facility, restaurant, shops, houses and cars were damaged. Firefighters put out fires.

