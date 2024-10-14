The EU plans to extend the mission to train the Ukrainian military for another two years

The ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states discussed the continuation of the Mission for Military Assistance to Ukraine (EUMAM), which provides training for the Ukrainian military.

This was stated at the press conference following the results of the meeting, the chief diplomat of the EU Josep Borrell.

He emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now "under great pressure along the entire front line", which has expanded since the beginning of summer.

"We must provide the Ukrainian armed forces with more capabilities and increase our training mission. We will extend EUMAMʼs mandate for the next two years," he said, adding that he hopes for a consensus on this decision in the EU Council.

EUMAM was created in October 2022 to help train Ukrainian military personnel. Within the framework of EUMAM, training continues mainly on the territory of Poland and Germany.

