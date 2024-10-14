President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the "actual inclusion" of North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

The president informed about this in his evening address.

According to Zelensky, he listened to the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Directorate of Intelligence on Russiaʼs intentions for the fall and winter.

"Everything is quite detailed. In fact, the inclusion of North Korea in the war," Zelensky said.

The report also focused on Russiaʼs relations with some other countries that "invest in prolonging the war." In addition, it was about Ukraineʼs relations with partners and possible steps that can help to defend and "achieve a result in spite of everything."

Union of Russia and North Korea

On October 4, Kyiv Post, citing Ukrainian intelligence, reported that six North Korean officers were killed a day earlier in an attack by the Armed Forces near occupied Donetsk. An anonymous Ukrainian official told The Guardian that North Korean military engineers are helping Russian troops strike Ukraine with North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Already on October 8, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the agreements between Russia and North Korea resemble a military alliance, therefore there is a high probability that the military from the DPRK is fighting on the side of the Russian Federation in Ukraine — and their number may increase. In a few days, President Zelensky confirmed that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons, but also with personnel for the military forces.

