The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the statement of the American actor and vocalist of the rock band “30 Seconds to Mars” Jared Leto. He wanted to have concerts in Russia and Ukraine when "these problems" are over (meaning a full-scale Russian invasion).

"Jared Letoʼs sense of ʼRussian energyʼ and his desire to perform in Russia is an insult to those who sacrifice their lives to protect freedom," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

And they added that there can be no appeasement of Russia when it continues to try to solve the "problem" of Ukraineʼs existence.

Jared Leto spoke about his desire to perform in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Kyiv at a concert in Serbia. A large Russian public was present there, who supported him with loud applause. Instead, the Ukrainian audience was outraged by the singerʼs statements.

Jared Leto is best known for his roles in “Requiem for a Dream”, “American Psycho”, “Dallas Buyers Club” (for which he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), and “Suicide Squad”. In addition to his acting career, Leto is the frontman of the rock band “30 Seconds to Mars”, which has released several successful albums and has numerous awards. Leto is also known for his eccentric style.

