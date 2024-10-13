In Sumy regions, 36,000 locals were evacuated

During the full-scale war, more than 36,000 local residents were evacuated in the Sumy region, including 6,469 children.

This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration with reference to the data of the Department of Civil Protection of the Population.

All residents were evacuated from all 34 settlements close to the border with the Russian Federation. Evacuation of 189 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region is currently underway.

The authorities are also carrying out mandatory forced evacuation of families with children from 28 settlements of the Seredyna-Buda community of the Shostky district (with the exception of the city of Seredyna-Buda) and from 24 settlements of the Velikopysariv settlement territorial community. Forced evacuation also applies to certain settlements of Konotop and Sumy districts.

Employees of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region and the "White Angels" evacuation group are helping with the evacuation. The latter is engaged in the evacuation of families with children and citizens from border areas.

Where to apply for evacuation from Sumy region

For more detailed information about evacuation, you can contact the hotlines at the following numbers:

The Social Policy Department of the Sumy Regional State Administration — (0542) 77-96-77, 099-30-25-250 (open 24 hours a day).

Regional evacuation coordination headquarters — 099-31-86-362.

In Sumy district — 095-38-64-306, 050-65-07083.

In Shostkinsky district — 093-326-50-06.

In the Konotop district — (05447) 62-403.

In the Okhtyr district — 050-57-82-523, 099-61-75-204.

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 1548 or write to the ministry via WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at the number: (096) 078-84-33.

The situation in Sumy region

In August, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, reported that the situation on the border has worsened — the region is constantly bombarded with guided aerial bombs. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the most active air strike was on the border region of Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

On August 13, the Ukrainian military command imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region. This decision was explained by the activation of the reconnaissance groups and the increase in the intensity of hostilities in the region.

