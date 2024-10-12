At night, air defense shot down 24 out of 28 drones

At night, air defense shot down 24 of 28 drones launched by Russia. Two more drones disappeared from radar thanks to electronic warfare.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition to drones, Russia launched missiles of an unknown type from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation over Ukraine.

Air-defense worked in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. Anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.