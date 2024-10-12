The General Staff announced a successful strike on a base with fuel and lubricant materials in the occupied Luhansk region

The defense forces, together with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, struck a warehouse of fuel and lubricants belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tonight, Ukrainian defense forces and scouts struck a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in the area of the city of Rovenki in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. At this base, the Russians stored oil and oil products, which were supplied, in particular, to the Russian army, the General Staff said.

There is still a fire on the site. The results of the lesion are specified.

Earlier today, residents of Luhansk Region and local Telegram channels published footage of a fire in the area of an oil depot in Rovenki.

Earlier, on May 10, the oil depot in Rovenki was already attacked. The occupation authorities even reported one dead and several injured.

