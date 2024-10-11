UN: September became the month with the highest number of victims among civilians in Ukraine for the year

In September, at least 208 civilians were killed and 1,220 were injured in Ukraine. It became the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in 2024.

This is stated in the UN report.

In particular, nine children died this month, and another 76 were injured. In addition, 46% of the dead were over 60 years old.

The increase in the number of victims was due to rocket attacks throughout the country and aerial bombs, especially in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Near the front lines, drone attacks account for a significant proportion of casualties. In the unoccupied territory of the Kherson region, UAV attacks caused half of the casualties among the civilian population.

The vast majority of civilian casualties (92%) and damage to educational and medical institutions (96%) in September, as before, occurred in unoccupied territory.

At least 30 shellings damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure (25 on the free territory of Ukraine, and 5 on the territory occupied by Russia).

In total, as of February 24, 2022, according to the UN, 11,973 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 25,943 were injured.