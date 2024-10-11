The Armed Forces of Ukraine control 40-50% of Toretsk. The rest of the city was occupied by the Russians

The Ukrainian army controls approximately 40-50% of Toretsk, which is in the Donetsk region. The rest of the city was occupied by the Russians.

This was reported by the head of the Toretsk City Military Administration (CMA) Vasyl Chynchyk, on the air of the telethon.

He stated that during the last day, the enemy did not advance and did not seize any position — Ukrainian military forces are fighting for every building.

At the same time, the spokeswoman of the operational-tactical grouping (OTG) "Luhansk" Anastasia Bobovnikova stated on the air of the telethon that the most difficult situation is now near Toretsk and New York. According to her, the Russians made some progress and gained a foothold on two Toretsk streets adjacent to Tsentralna Street.

Chynchyk emphasized that 1 150 civilians remain in the city, and evacuation is ongoing. However, it is conducted only at certain time intervals, when the security situation and weather conditions favor it.

"It is not a situation where people can be centrally taken out by buses, and they have the opportunity to take valuables and leave for safe places," said the head of the Toretsk CMA.

Today, the General Staff reported that the enemy carried out 8 attacks in the Toretsk direction with the support of aviation.

