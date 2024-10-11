At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 29 attack drones

That night, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 29 Shahed attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of October 11, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea, a Kh-31P guided air missile from the airspace over the Black Sea, and 66 attack drones from Kursk, in the Russian Federation.

As of 11:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 29 drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions.

31 drones disappeared from radars in different regions of Ukraine, probably due to active electronic warfare. Two attack drones flew back to Russia.

Four UAVs are still in the airspace of Ukraine, the combat operation continues, the Air Force reported.

Aviation, the Air Defence Forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

