On the night of October 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the airfield "Khanska" in the Republic of Adygea of the Russian Federation. The Russian army uses it for refueling and missile-bomb attacks on units of the Defense Forces and populated areas of Ukraine.

The information about the attack was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Babel sources told the details of the damage.

An ammunition depot located on the territory of a military facility came under fire. There was a fire there. After the explosions, many ambulances and fire engines arrived at the scene of the attack.

Babel sources reported that there were warplanes and helicopters at the airfield during the attack. It is about:

12 sides of the Su-34 ;

; 2 Diamond DA42 boards;

boards; 37 L-39 boards;

boards; 4 sides of the Su-35S;

2 Mi-8 sides.

The airfield is also home to the Russian 272nd Training Aviation Polotsk Aviation Base of the second category of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots named after Serov. The data on the losses of the Russian Federation due to another Ukrainian attack are being clarified.

"We are building up our own capabilities to attack the occupierʼs military facilities in the deep rear, so Russia is burning more and more thanks to the work of Ukrainian-made UAVs. There will be more," said the interlocutor of Babel in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR).

The operation was carried out jointly by the forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), GUR and the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

