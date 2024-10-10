MPs adopted the law on military service of foreigners in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the second reading draft law No. 12023 on changes to the rules of military service under contract for foreigners and stateless persons. 276 MPs voted pro.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The law provides for permission for foreigners and stateless persons to sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Service of Transport and the National Guard. This also applies to officer positions.

The document also proposes to create a Center for the Recruitment of Foreigners, where they will be screened. During it, they plan to find out:

whether a person is legally present on the territory of Ukraine;

whether a person was brought to administrative or criminal responsibility under the laws of Ukraine;

whether a person is related to intelligence and subversive activities of foreign states against Ukraine;

as well as other circumstances that may prevent the acceptance of such a person for military service under a contract.

Earlier, the parliament adopted a law according to which foreigners fighting for Ukraine will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

