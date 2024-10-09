The Hague is investigating why Mongolia did not arrest Putin during his visit to the country

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is studying Mongoliaʼs decision not to arrest Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Mongolia, as a member of ICC, was obliged to do this, because there is a warrant for his arrest.

This was reported by the ICC spokesman Fadi el-Abdalla at a meeting with Ukrainian journalists, the correspondent of Babel from The Hague reports.

He noted that the judges are considering Mongoliaʼs cooperation with the International Criminal Court due to the fact that Putin was not detained in this country.

"The only thing I know now is that the legal proceedings regarding cooperation with Mongolia are still ongoing. What their result might be is up to the judges to decide, they havenʼt made their decision public yet," Fadi el Abdallah added.

And he emphasized that the judges can decide that the state complied with the requirements for cooperation with ICC or that there was no such cooperation and that it is necessary to inform the assembly of participating states. The assembly can then do whatever it deems necessary to persuade Mongolia to cooperate and comply.