“The law is not as strong as most want, but not as weak as many think.” ICC said whether they believe that Putin will be tried in person

Prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are doing everything possible to bring Putin to justice. However, whether this will happen depends, in particular, on the states. Because the political environment itself is often critical to operational decisions leading to arrests.

This was stated by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan in The Hague, answering the question of whether he believes that Putin will end up on the dock, the correspondent of Babel reports.

“People thought it [arresting political leaders] was impossible. I always cite the example of President Milosevic or Karadzic, Mladic or Jean Kambanda, who was the prime minister of Rwanda, or the former president of Liberia, Charles Taylor. Arrest warrants were issued by a special tribunal. People thought that a warrant was just a piece of paper. But these papers were based on evidence, they were signed by independent judges of international courts. And these influential people saw what was happening in the courtrooms. They appeared before the judges,” Khan said.

He noted that as long as victims demand accountability, prosecutors will continue to do their job.

"The law is not as strong as many of us want, but it is not as weak as many think," Khan added.

