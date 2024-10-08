The military will be able to independently dispose of payments for missing or captured

Now the military will be able to decide for themselves who will receive payments if they [the military] go missing or are captured.

This was reported by the MP Iryna Herashchenko. 301 MPs voted for changes to the law "On social and legal protection of military personnel and members of their families" No. 11407 in the second reading and as a whole.

If the serviceman does not make a personal order, then the money will be paid in equal parts first of all to the wife (husband), legal representatives of the children, and parents.

And secondly, to adult children, brothers, sisters, in a total amount not exceeding 20%.

This does not apply to servicemen who voluntarily surrendered, voluntarily left military units or deserted.

Previously, the government simplified the procedure for paying aid for the death or injury of military personnel. At the same time, the amounts of payments have not changed.

