The government has simplified the procedure for payment of benefits for the death or injury of military personnel

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a new procedure for the appointment and payment of one-time cash benefits in the event of the death or disability of certain categories of military personnel, in accordance with the law "On the status of war veterans, guarantees of their social protection".

The relevant resolution No. 1090 was published on the governmentʼs website.

To appoint and receive one-time cash assistance, you need to submit an application to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. This can be done both in paper form and through the Unified state web portal of electronic services ("Diia" portal) or the Unified state register of war veterans.

The decision on the appointment and payment of one-time cash assistance will be made by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and the funds of the one-time cash assistance will be deposited by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs into the recipientʼs bank account.

Previously, the one-time financial aid was approved by the interdepartmental commission, and the funds were paid by the social protection bodies of the population.

Financial assistance will be provided in cases where servicemen die, are recognized as missing, or are found to be disabled.

In the case of death or recognition of a missing person as missing, the family will receive payments from the date of the servicemanʼs death, which is indicated in the death certificate, or from the date of entry into force of the courtʼs decision to recognize the person as missing. If it is about the establishment of disability — from the date specified in the certificate of the medical and social expert commission.

Payment amounts have not changed. One-time cash benefit in the event of death is assigned and paid to family members of deceased military personnel in the amount of 750 subsistence minimums as of January 1 of the calendar year in which they died. Now the subsistence minimum is 3 028 hryvnias, respectively, the amount of payment is 2 million 271 thousand hryvnias.

The amount of one-time cash assistance in case of disability due to injury, contusion, mutilation or illness depends on the disability group:

Group I — 400 subsistence minimums (1 211 000 hryvnias);

II group — 300 subsistence minimums (908 400 hryvnias);

Group III — 250 subsistence minimums (757 000 hryvnias).

At the same time, Government Resolution No. 168 remains in force, stating that the families of all servicemen who died in the war while defending Ukraine will receive payments of 15 million hryvnias each.