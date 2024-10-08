SBU detained Dmytro Chystilin, one of the ideologues of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with foreign partners and the State Border Service (SBSU), detained Dmytro Chystilin, the ideologue of Russiaʼs armed aggression.

This was reported by SBU.

According to SBU, Chystilin is an assistant to the ex-adviser of the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Sergei Glazyev — one of the main "moderators" of the seizure of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the developer of the "Information War Strategy", which justified Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In 2016-2024, Chystilin prepared a number of "analytical materials" for the Kremlin, in which he supported the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the "integration" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia.

Chystilin wrote numerous publications aimed at information sabotage against Ukraine — this is how he helped the Russian special services.

He also took an active part in promoting the interests of the Kremlin outside of Russia. For example, he organized interference in election processes in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe in favor of Moscow.

According to SBU, Chystylin participated in the so-called round tables in European countries, allegedly acting on behalf of the Ukrainian public. However, there he promoted Kremlin narratives, hoping to reduce support for Ukraine from Western partners.

After Chystilinʼs participation in one of these "forums", he was detained together with Moldovan law enforcement officers when he tried to return to Moscow through third countries. Thanks to the cooperation of the countries, Chystilin, who left Ukraine even before the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, is now in custody.

He was informed of suspicions of treason and justification of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. According to SBU, Chystylin also helped the military intelligence of the Russian Federation, in particular, circumventing sanctions.

The detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

