Ukraine received shells for which the Slovaks collected money

Six trucks with ammunition arrived in Ukraine, for which the Slovaks collected money, despite the position of their authorities. This collection became the most successful in the history of Slovakia — in three weeks, people donated more than €4 million.

This is reported by the Noviny portal.

The money was collected as part of the Czech initiative for the purchase of ammunition. 70 000 Slovak citizens joined it. The collection was started after the Slovak government announced that it would not join the Czech initiative.

"We donated more per capita than Canada, Iceland or Slovenia," said fundraiser Fedor Blaszczak.

So far, €4 million of the collected funds have already been spent on ammunition that Ukraine received. There are still €500 000 left. This money will be invested in a new contract for the purchase of grenades for grenade launchers.

In February 2024, the president of the Czech Republic announced that his country, in cooperation with Canada and Denmark, had found 500 000 155-mm ammunition and 300 000 122-mm shells, which can be delivered within a few weeks if the necessary funds are available. The Financial Times wrote that Prague planned to raise $1.5 billion to pay for the ammunition and asked allies to help.

The full list of countries financing the Czech initiative is not announced. However, it is known that Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Denmark, Great Britain, Canada, France, Poland and Belgium have already joined it.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.