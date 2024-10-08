The Russian occupiers entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk in the Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Luhansk Operational-tactical grouping (OTG) Anastasia Bobovnikova on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the situation in Toretsk is unstable. The Ukrainian military is fighting with the Russians for every entrance. The Russians are trying to advance along Central Street in the direction of the mine of the same name.

Now it is difficult to assess which part of the city is under the control of the Russian army, because during the fighting units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine counterattack and return lost positions.

On October 7, in the direction of Toretsk, the Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelypivka 11 times. Fighting continued at two other locations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.