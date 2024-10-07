The GUR fighters disabled the Russian minesweeper “Aleksander Obukhov”

The GUR fighters of the Ministry of Defense disabled the minesweeper of the Baltic Fleet of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation "Aleksander Obukhov".

This is reported by GUR.

The ship, which was based in the city of Baltiysk and was supposed to go on combat duty, suffered severe damage — water got into the engine through a hole in the gas pipe.

Now the Russian minesweeper is undergoing major repairs, and this may turn out to be a serious problem — a damaged M-503 engine is a rather scarce thing, GUR notes. Repair of a key installation on a ship is technically difficult and expensive.

At the same time, quite recently, in July of this year, repair work was carried out on the ship in the city of St. Petersburg.

"Aleksander Obukhov" is already the second ship of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces to be neutralized in the last six months.

In April, the Russian missile ship "Serpukhov" caught fire when it was stationed in the city of Baltiysk. GUR said that the fire completely destroyed communication and automation, so the repair of the ship will take a long time. In July, GUR reported that the arson on board the ship was set by a Russian military man who has been cooperating with Ukrainian special services since 2023.

