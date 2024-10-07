The Defense Forces hit the oil terminal in Crimea. There is a large-scale fire

An oil transshipment terminal — the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of petroleum products — caught fire after the explosions in Feodosia (Crimea).

This was reported by local Telegram channels. The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed that the terminal was attacked by the Defense Forces.

Smoke from the fire rises in three columns. Locals heard a loud explosion around 4:25 a.m., followed by two more. They did not record the sounds of anti-aircraft fire, as well as the sound of air defense.