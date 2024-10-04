“Energoatom” dismissed top manager Skopych, who was previously arrested for bribery

"Energoatom" dismissed the director of control and audit work Oleksandr Skopych, who was previously arrested for a bribe of UAH 100 000.

This was reported by the press service of “Energoatom”.

Skopych was fired on September 30 due to "public outcry and violation of the companyʼs anti-corruption requirements," “Energoatom” noted.

The company claims that the suspicion declared against Skopych is in no way related to his work at “Energoatom”. On the other hand, in “Energoatom”, "the system of combating corruption and abuse of officials is established and works effectively", and "all tender documentation is carefully checked".

What case is it about?

On September 28, the law enforcement officers informed about the detention of an official of "Energoatom" for a bribe of UAH 100 thousand. The press service of "Energoatom" confirmed the information about the arrest, without specifying the name or position of the person involved, and journalist Yuriy Nikolov said that it is the director of control and audit work Oleksandr Skopych.

According to the investigation, a representative of a private company approached an official of “Energoatom” with a request to help receive payment from one of the mining and beneficiation plants, which is part of “Energoatom”, under a contract concluded in December 2022.

The official promised to solve the issue with the management of the plant for UAH 100 thousand. And he declared that in case of refusal, he would ensure that this contract was not paid in any case. So the entrepreneur was forced to agree to these conditions.

An official of "Energoatom" was caught red-handed when he received a bribe. The figure was informed of the suspicion under the article on the abuse of influence. The maximum penalty is eight years in prison. Skopych was given a preventive measure — bail of one million hryvnias.

