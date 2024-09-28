The top manager of Energoatom was detained for a bribe of UAH 100,000 (updated)

Oleksandr Skopych, director of control and audit work at Energoatom, was arrested for a bribe of 100,000 hryvnias.

The press service of "Energoatom" confirmed the information about the detention, without specifying the name or position of the suspect. Journalist Yuriy Nikolov writes that it is about Skopych.

Subsequently, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office wrote about the detention.

According to the investigation, a representative of a private company approached an official of Energoatom with a request to help receive payment from one of the mining and beneficiation plants that is part of Energoatom, according to a contract concluded in December 2022.

The official promised to solve the issue with the management of the plant for 100 thousand hryvnias. And he declared that in case of refusal, he would ensure that this contract was not paid in any case. So the entrepreneur was forced to agree to these conditions.

An official of "Energoatom" was caught red-handed when he received a bribe. The figure was informed of suspicion under the article on abuse of influence. The maximum penalty is eight years in prison.

Skopycha has already been given a preventive measure — a million hryvnia bail.