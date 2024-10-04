Energy workers were injured due to shelling of a substation in the Sumy region. There are emergency power outages in two regions

A substation was de-energized due to Russian shelling in the Sumy region. Six workers were injured and hospitalized. Emergency power outages were introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and “Ukrenergo".

Yesterday, October 3, a part of the Sumy region lost power due to a drone attack on an energy facility. The power supply was restored, but it will take some time to completely eliminate the effects of the shelling.

In order not to overload the equipment in the main network, at 10:25 an emergency power outages was introduced in the Sumy and Poltava regions.

Power engineers keep the power system balanced, but constant Russian attacks lead to damage that makes it difficult to operate. Despite this, specialists continue to restore power facilities and prepare the power system for the autumn-winter period.

During the past day, electricity was cut off in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions due to shelling and fighting.

