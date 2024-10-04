The Defense Forces attacked an oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation

On the night of October 4, the Defense Forces attacked the "Annanaftoprodukt" fuel and lubricants storage base near the settlement of Anna in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

The information was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the area of the object, the work of Russian air defense was recorded. At least one of the vertical tanks is confirmed to have been hit. There was a fire.

The attack was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Telegram channels previously reported that Ukrainian drones fell on the territory of the oil depot.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.