The Air Defense Forces destroyed 9 Shahed drones overnight

On the night of October 4, the Russian invaders attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine with Shahed attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed nine of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian Army released drones from the Primorsky-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of Russia and Cape Chauda in Crimea — a total of 19.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Anti-aircraft defense shot down nine attack drones in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Kherson regions. Another seven were lost in location due to countermeasures by electronic warfare forces. There was no information about the destruction and victims.

In the Kirovohrad region, the building of one of the enterprises was damaged. An employee of the enterprise received minor injuries. In Kyiv, during the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle, a metal-plastic frame was knocked out on the 8th floor of a 16-story building.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.