In Poltava, the death toll from the Russian attack on the Institute of Communications has increased

One more person who suffered from a Russian attack on the Institute of Communication in Poltava died in the hospital. The death toll reached 59.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin.

The Russian military attacked Poltava with ballistics in the morning of September 3. In particular, shelling partially destroyed one of the buildings of the Communications Institute.

The Ministry of Defense informed that there was no line-up or any other measures during the attack — the students of the institute started to go down to the shelter immediately after the air raid alert was announced, but the explosions rang out within a few minutes. Then more than 300 people were injured.

