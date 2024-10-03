Part of Donetsk will remain without water due to Russian shelling

The north of Donetsk will remain without water supply for an indefinite period due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

On September 28, Russian troops critically damaged two facilities of the “Donbas Water” utility company. It is technically impossible to restore them due to the large amount of destruction.

So the cities of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka and nearby settlements, where a total of about 260 thousand people live, will have problems with water supply.

Local authorities and the Regional Military Administration are already working on alternative water supply. Currently, technical water is supplied from the annual water intake of "Donbas Water".

Mandatory evacuation has already been declared in the Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.

