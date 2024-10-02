Zelensky conducted personnel changes in the Foreign Intelligence Service

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made personnel changes among the deputy heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS).

The relevant decrees appeared on the presidentʼs website.

The deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovsky was dismissed from this position and appointed to the position of first deputy head of FIS.

The deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Sinaik was dismissed, and Hennadyi Bohach was appointed to his position.

On March 26 of this year, the president appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Then Volodymyr Zelensky set the following tasks for intelligence:

Ukrainian intelligence should work everywhere in the world where our interests are and can be;

wherever Putinʼs system tries to win something for itself, Ukraine must win;

the presence of Ukraine should be significantly expanded in those parts of the world where there is competition between key global forces;

intelligence should focus on obtaining "documentary materials".

In 2019, Oleh Ivashchenko was the lieutenant general of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (known as GUR). In 2021, he held the position of first deputy chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

