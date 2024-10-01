Another power unit was brought out of repair ahead of schedule. It will add another 1 000 MW of capacity to the power system

"Energoatom" connected another power unit to the energy grid of Ukraine 12 days earlier.

This is reported by "Energoatom".

On Tuesday, October 1, after planned and preventive maintenance, Energoatom specialists successfully connected the power unit of one of the nuclear power plants to the power grid.

"The gathering of power is in progress. Thanks to the high-quality work of nuclear engineers, the unit was taken out of repair 12 days ahead of schedule," the company added.

Thus, after the unit reaches full capacity, the Ukrainian energy system will strengthen by 1 000 megawatts.

"ʼEnergoatomʼ is doing everything to ensure that Ukrainian power units are reloaded with fresh nuclear fuel and prepared for the autumn-winter period before the start of the heating season," the head of “Energoatom” Petro Kotin.

According to him, the repair campaign is reaching the finish line and soon all nine units located on the free territory of Ukraine will be ready for work during the most difficult months.

